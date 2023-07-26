The latter is equipped with a centre torque-sensing limited-slip differential that automatically distributes 40% of the driving force to the front axle and 60% to the rear. According to Mitsubishi, this split optimises traction and cornering performance.
Active yaw control is also fitted as standard on this system, as are four drive options: 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (full-time four-wheel drive), 4HLc (locked centre differential) and 4LLc (locked centre differential with lower gears). Drivers can also initiate one of seven factory preset driver modes — Normal, Eco, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.
As to be expected, the cabin of the new Triton is much improved thanks to the use of higher quality materials, more supportive seats and updated tech. In addition to a large touchscreen infotainment system supporting Mitsubishi Connect, customers can also look forward to smartphone mirroring (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), as well as access to a smartphone app allowing them to check crucial vehicle information such as fuel tank volume, oil state and drive history. Users can also use this software to switch on the air conditioning before they get in the car and operate the headlights and horn.
New Mitsubishi Triton breaks cover
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi has finally revealed its all-new sixth-generation Triton pickup.
Unveiled at a media event in Thailand on Wednesday, this hotly anticipated Toyota Hilux/Ford Ranger/Isuzu D-Max/Volkswagen Amarok rival comes out swinging with an aggressive visage incorporating the Japanese brand's trademark “Dynamic Shield” grille.
Reworked to exude extra menace, it incorporates a new three-dimensional design and is flanked by flared wheel arches and three-light headlamps. Directly above the latter reside L-shaped LED daytime running lights Isuzu says resemble the sharp gaze of a hawk. Nice.
Follow the Triton's chiselled shoulder line rearward and you'll discover a pair of T-shaped light clusters either side of the tailgate, which drops down to reveal a lower and easier-to-load cargo bed. Mitsubishi has also refined the shape of the cabin and added a roof spoiler to improve aerodynamics, as well as installing larger, more durable door handles and wider side steps, said to provide much-improved water drainage. Two new exterior colours are on offer (Yamabuki Orange Metallic and Blade Silver Metallic), in addition to the carmaker's familiar White Diamond, Solid White, Graphite Grey Metallic and Jet Black Mica hues.
Image: Supplied
Notable styling options come in the form of a sport bar, fender-arch mouldings, door and fuel-cap garnishes, chromed grille emblem and a hard-wearing, black-plastic bed liner.
Beneath this handsome skin resides a 60% more rigid ladder-frame chassis, home to a newly fettled suspension. Though the front retains the same double wishbone set-up as used on the outgoing model, a revised upper mounting arm has increased its stroke by 20mm. According to Mitsubishi, this improves road holding and ride comfort. The rear benefits from a re-engineered set of lightweight leaf springs and thicker shock absorbers. Triton customers can also look forward to a reduced turning radius and, on high-output models, a new electronic power-assistance steering system tuned to deliver more low-speed assistance and significantly better high-speed feedback.
Powering the new Triton range available in single-, club- and double-cab body styles is an ultra-efficient 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine available in three states of tune: 110kW/330Nm, 135kW/430Nm and 150kW/470Nm. The latter is fitted with a new turbocharger and modified combustion system. These capable units can be meshed to a six-speed automatic or manual transmission, which will send power to the rear wheels. In addition, two highly capable four-wheel-drive systems are available to customers, including Mitsubishi's Easy Select 4WD and flagship Super Select 4WD-II.
Image: Supplied
Other niceties include a wireless charging pad, USB-A/C ports and a suite of advanced active driver aids, including adaptive cruise control, forward-collision mitigation system, blind-spot warning with lane-change assist and rear cross-traffic alert, among others.
Already on sale in Thailand, the all-new Mitsubishi Triton will be rolled out in markets centred on the Asean and Oceania regions, and is scheduled for launch in Japan in early 2024. At the time of writing, the South African launch date was yet to be announced.
