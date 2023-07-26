New Models

Alfa Romeo to reveal new supercar in August

26 July 2023 - 07:59 By Motor News Reporter
The new sportster, rumoured to be called the 33, will be the Italian brand’s first supercar since the 8C Competizione (pictured) produced from 2007 to 2010.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Alfa Romeo has announced it will unveil its much-awaited supercar to the world on August 30, but has so far kept technical details and the car’s name close to its chest.

It will be the Italian brand’s first true sports car after the 8C Competizione produced from 2007 to 2010, and though the name hasn’t been revealed yet, rumours are that the model will be called “33” and take design inspiration from the 33 Stradale of the 1960s. The name could also be a reference to Alfa Romeo reputedly aiming to produce just 33 units of the supercar, each priced at €1m (R19.4m), and the car’s predicted 333km/h top speed.

All that Alfa Romeo has said about the August 30 unveiling is that it will be “a veritable appointment with history, a unique moment of pure Italian automotive excitement”.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato recently said customers have been placing deposits even before parent company Stellantis signed off the supercar, and rumours are that it is already sold out.

Alfa hasn’t revealed what will power the car, but the smart money is on a hybrid system paired with a V6 petrol turbo engine: either the 2.9l from the Alfa Romeo Giulia or the 3.0l Nettuno from the Maserati MC20 supercar.

All this is just speculation and all will be revealed on August 30 at the car’s unveiling in Milan, coinciding with this year’s Italian Grand Prix.

The reveal will take place with Alfa Romeo flying high. Its worldwide sales are up 57% in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period last year. The marque also ranked highest among premium brands in the 2022JD Power Sales Satisfaction Index in the US.

Alfa Romeo 4C returns for its 10th anniversary celebration

Launched in 2013, it's one of the most hard-core models the Italian brand has produced in modern times.
Motoring
4 days ago

Updated Kia Sorento gets an aggressive new look

Images of the new Kia Sorento leaked across the internet and social media platforms this week ahead of its official (and imminent) unveiling.
Motoring
17 hours ago

New Mercedes-AMG SL 43 arrives in South Africa

Now officially the most affordable entry-point into the esteemed SL range, this 2+2-seater roadster carries all the distinctive design cues of its ...
Motoring
1 day ago
