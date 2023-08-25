New Models

WATCH | Volvo EM90 takes aim at Mercedes-Benz V-Class

25 August 2023 - 17:14
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
Global debut on 12 November 2023, with pre-orders starting in China on the same day. Video: SUPPLIED

Volvo is entering the luxury MPV class for the first time with the newly announced EM90. It’s a fully electric Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Volkswagen Caravelle competitor.

Traditionally, a station wagon brand, then an SUV champ, Volvo says the EM90 will make its global debut on November 12. Pre-orders will start for customers in China on the same date.

The company says the EM90 is a “Scandinavian living room on the move”.

The multipurpose vehicle (MPV) class is experiencing a remarkable revival after more than a decade of sales doldrums. In 2023, Toyota introduced the Vellfire and Alphard luxury MPVs for the domestic market and the Lexus spin-off is the LM350.

Locally, brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Toyota have persisted during the dry spell. They are now reaping the rewards with the V-Class, the undisputed, most wanted lifestyle accessory for the well-heeled. The company recently debuted the latest generation V-Class, including the EQV all-electric version.

The Hyundai H1, and now Staria, have been bringing home the bacon for the Korean brand. Toyota continues to offer the Quantum VX while German brand Opel also launched the Zafira into the South African market. 

Volvo has yet to release technical and other details, but promises a teaser campaign over the next few weeks until debut.

Volvo SA MD Greg Maruszewski there are no plans to bring the new EM90 to South Africa.

