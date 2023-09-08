It rides on gloss white 19-inch rally style alloy wheels shod with 235/55 R19 Michelin CrossClimate2 tyres with more sidewall than regular and 385mm brake rotors by Brembo in front.
The underside gets protective shielding for the front and rear motors, a film on the door cladding, fender arches that help to reduce paint chips, and mud flaps. It also gets a recovery point hook in front.
It certainly looks the part with a large rear spoiler which Ford says takes inspiration from the Focus RS, contrasting accents, including upper and lower body mouldings, a front splitter, black painted steel roof and rally-inspired fog lights. Every Mustang Mach-E Rally comes standard with two racing stripes, and can be ordered in Grabber Blue, Shadow Black, Eruption Green, and Grabber Yellow. Star White and a new Glacier Gray are extra cost paint options.
International Launch
WATCH | Mustang Mach-E Rally offers electrifying off-road performance
Ford’s electric Mustang Mach-E range has a new rally-inspired model derivative specially designed to slay dirt roads.
The new Mach-E Rally is driven by twin electric motors targeting at least 353kW and 884Nm and powered by a 91kWh lithium-ion battery for an estimated range of 402km. The charge from 10% to 80% is about 36 minutes on a DC fast charger.
The vehicle that was tested and developed at an all-new rallycross-inspired course at Ford’s Michigan proving grounds rides on a unique suspension equipped with specially tuned springs, MagneRide shocks and increased height of 20mm over a regular Mustang Mach-E GT.
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
Inside there are gloss white accents on the dash, the lower spokes of the steering wheel and contrast stitching on the doors. There’s also distinctive performance seats with white seat backs, and “Mach-E Rally” debossed into the seating surface. Technology includes autonomous, hands-free highway driving and other driver assistance systems, along with the usual caboodle of driver and passenger amenities.
“Mustang Mach-E Rally puts Ford’s decades of passion for rally championships around the world right in the hands of our customers.’ said CEO Jim Farley. “It takes Mustang where it hasn’t been before — to gravel and dirt roads. Inspired by true driving enthusiasts, a driving experience like never before for the pure joy of driving.”
Targeted starting MSRP of the Mustang Mach-E Rally is about $65,000 (R1.2m) in the US.
