South African armoured car specialist Armormax has lifted the lid on its latest project.
Proving that you don't need to use a big, imposing vehicle as a base, the Randburg-based firm has used its know-how to build a Mini JCW Countryman offering B4 protection.
This sees the vehicle's doors, panels, pillars and other exposed areas armoured with a lightweight ballistic composite providing protection from handguns up to a .44 magnum.
Finished off with custom ballistic glass, this life-saving kit adds 170kg of additional kerb weight, which Armormax says has “no noticeable effect on performance or dynamics”.
The cost of the bespoke lightweight armouring package is R740,000 (including VAT).
Armormax Mini JCW Countryman goes big on protection
Image: Supplied
