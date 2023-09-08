Rugby

Nienaber focuses on Boks preparations as issue of spying is raised at World Cup

08 September 2023 - 15:37 By LIAM DEL CARME
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber.
Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Spying will never beat good and thorough analysis, Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said on Friday. 

His team plays Scotland in their Rugby World Cup opener in Marseille on Sunday, but attention was diverted from the clash amid, albeit isolated reports, of the fear of spying during the tournament. 

The 1970s saw a proliferation of capers and spy thrillers shot along the Cote d'Azur, but Nienaber, speaking from his team's base on the outskirts of Toulon, believes rugby in its contemporary form hardly offers the ideal set for such nefarious activity. 

“I don't understand the spying thing, because through proper analysis you have a good idea of what's coming your way.”

The topic of spying was raised earlier this week when The Telegraph reported a leading tier one country asked World Rugby for clarification about potential sanctions should a side be found to have spied on another.  

In his column in the same publication, Wales coach Warren Gatland noted: “I am not surprised that concerns have been raised about spying before the start of the Rugby World Cup in France.”

The reality is there are no grounds for allegations of spying at this RWC so far.

“I'm not on social media, but my wife told me about it and I think Fozzie [All Blacks coach Ian Foster] was asked about this matter in a media conference,” said the Bok coach. 

Boks’ Snyman ready to go full heavy metal again

The what? Bok lock RG Snyman was the focus of befuddled looks as he explained the musical act that blasts through his earphones before matches.
Sport
1 day ago

Nienaber said there would be no reason to spy on the Springboks as they are transparent about their selections and, up to a point, the way they play. 

“I can't speak for other teams, but if you look at how we do things, we announce our team early in the week,” he said about the practice of naming the Bok match-day 23 on a Tuesday before a Saturday Test.  

RWC rules dictate teams be announced two days before a game unless special dispensation, as was the case this week, is sought. 

“The players know on the Monday already and we'd probably want to announce the team on a Monday, but my personal programme from a rugby perspective is too busy. 

“On a Tuesday, I give input, but I'm not as responsible for the rugby stuff on the second day, which is why it suits us better from an administrative point of view to announce our team then. 

“We get it out as quickly as possible because we believe it doesn't have any bearing on people knowing or not knowing the team.” 

Nienaber added the documentary Chasing the Sun gave viewers an accurate snapshot of how the team operates. 

LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks have evolved and are a greater attacking force

A stout defence used to be enough to win games but the game has evolved and teams now need more than just that
Sport
20 hours ago

“Even locally, we have a series where we go into depth in how we manage our players, so we're transparent as we can be. I'm not saying other teams aren't like that, but I'm giving you my perception on it.” 

Nienaber said the best intelligence that can be gleaned comes from analysis, especially information that can be extrapolated from head-to-head confrontations. 

“I've coached against Gregor [Townsend, Scotland's coach] since 2016. He was at Glasgow at the time and we were drawn against Glasgow and in the Pro12 back then, we played them four times in one year. 

“Coaching against Gregor, his style of play and coaching is something we're accustomed to from 2016, so you get used to going into coaches. 

“With proper analysis, you have an incredibly good idea of what you're going to face on match-day, even though there will be 5% to 10% changes or something new. 

“As South Africans, you'd ask if we're going to use the maul and we’d agree, and you haven't spied on us.” 

MORE:

POLL | Will the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup again?

The Rugby World Cup kicks-off on Friday and defending champions, the Springboks, seem ready for a tough battle against teams that have spent the past ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Wonder wing Penaud ‘most exciting player in world’

France's Damian Penaud is the man capable of breaking the World Cup's long-standing eight-try record.
Sport
1 day ago

MARK KEOHANE | SA should be hosting the World Cup, but Boks will still bring back the trophy

If France want to win this World Cup, they’re going to have to do it on the field, there will be no voting this time
Sport
20 hours ago

OPINION | Rugby World Cup 2023: Africa’s hopes lie with South Africa and Namibia, for now

Squad depth and options in selection will boost Bok chances but they must stay disciplined and adjust to how referees interpret the laws
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Boks name team for momentous World Cup opener

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk wins his 50th Test cap in a settled Springbok team for the momentous Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Vermeulen didn’t expect third World Cup, now Boks’ ‘Thor’ is back for more

You’d think at the ripe old age of 37 there would be little to surprise Duane Vermeulen. He admits, though, that appearing at a third Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. eMedia blasts MultiChoice for denying 3.2-million OpenView viewers chance to ... Rugby
  2. STRONGER TOGETHER | Fight for each blade of French grass, Bokke! Rugby
  3. Moving from loosehead to tighthead like trying to write with right hand if ... Rugby
  4. Nienaber focuses on Boks preparations as issue of spying is raised at World Cup Rugby
  5. South African adventurer Rutland in France to deliver whistle for World Cup ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...