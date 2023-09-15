The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic is now available in South Africa.
A family-friendly SUV similar in size and stature to the petrol-chugging GLE with which most local motorists will be familiar, it sees a 10-module 90.6kWh lithium-ion battery powering two electric motors — one on each axle.
Customers can look forward to 215kW and 765Nm of torque, with a claimed WLTP range of between 461-551km. Five selectable driver modes are on offer including Individual, Sport, Comfort, Eco and Off-Road.
The vehicle's brake regeneration system also supports one-pedal driving, which is a plus when negotiating stop-start urban commutes. According to Mercedes-Benz it also decelerates automatically to a standstill when it detects stationary vehicles ahead.
The SUV's 11kWh charging system is located above the rear axle. As with other EQ products, it can be used to charge the battery via the public mains supply with single-phase or three-phase alternating current (AC). An upgraded 22kWh system is optional.
Mercedes-Benz adds EQE 350 4Matic to its local EV range
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
As to be expected, the EQE 350 4Matic is rich in tech, offering standard features such as over-the-air software updates and a suite of active safety aids. Some of these include attention assist, active brake assist, parking package, reverse camera and speed limit assist. The assistance package and driving assistance plus package are both optional, as is the German carmaker's impressively large MBUX Hyperscreen infotainment system.
Mercedes-Benz is using this luxurious SUV to debut its latest artificial engine sound. Known as “Serene Breeze”, it apparently offers occupants a relaxed and natural timbre. A range of lightweight alloy wheel designs ranging from 19 to 22 inches in size is available.
Now available at dealerships, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4Matic starts at R2,194,500.
