New Models

Porsche teases new Panamera

15 September 2023 - 11:11 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The new Panamera offers a completely upgraded engine range with a state-of-the-art focus on sustainable drivetrains and efficiency, says Porsche.
The new Panamera offers a completely upgraded engine range with a state-of-the-art focus on sustainable drivetrains and efficiency, says Porsche.
Image: Supplied

Porsche has given us a glimpse of its third-generation Panamera. 

Set to make its debut at the Porsche Festival in Dubai on November 24, this latest iteration of Stuttgart's somewhat polarising four-door saloon (and wagon) is undergoing final test drives in Barcelona, Spain, where the engineering team will be scrutinising its powertrain, PDK gearbox and newly developed chassis with active damper control. This on the back of an extensive R&D programme that saw the vehicle conquer four continents.

For example, tests in the US checked the drivetrain performance at high altitudes and low oxygen levels, or verified the performance of the engine-cooling system and the air conditioning in extreme heat. In Scandinavia, the Panamera was driven at very low temperatures; in South Africa, it mastered difficult road conditions; and in Asia, high air humidity and hours of traffic posed particular challenges for the overall package.

A semi-active chassis with new two-valve shock absorbers is fitted to all models as standard.
A semi-active chassis with new two-valve shock absorbers is fitted to all models as standard.
Image: Supplied

According to Porsche, the new Panamera offers a completely upgraded engine range with a state-of-the-art focus on sustainable drivetrains and efficiency. Four E-Hybrid variants will be available from launch, all of which benefit from a new and more powerful electric motor that is completely integrated into the transmission housing of the new dual-clutch transmission. It offers higher drivetrain and recuperation performance values than its predecessor at a lower weight. Its energy is provided by a high-voltage battery with a significantly higher capacity of 25.9kWh. Finally, an 11kW on-board charger shortens the battery pack's charging time despite its increased energy content.

Porsche has fettled the internal combustion engines to deliver increased efficiency and performance. These units are also ready to comply with future emission standards.

With its comprehensively revised engine range, the Panamera incorporates other new developments. A semi-active chassis with new two-valve shock absorbers is fitted to all models as standard and allows for the regulation of the compression and rebound stages independently of each other. This significantly expands the range between comfort and performance. Porsche also confirmed a high-end chassis with active damper control and a wider range of additional functions which will be available as a cost option. 

READ MORE:

Updated Jeep Gladiator double cab launched at Detroit auto show

The big American off-road bakkie is enhanced with cosmetic and technology upgrades.
Motoring
20 hours ago

Ford to launch Puma in South Africa — here are the details and prices

The compact crossover arrives in October to take on the VW T-Cross and Mazda CX-3.
Motoring
20 hours ago

New Lexus RX arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it costs

The stylish fifth-generation Lexus RX range has finally touched down in South Africa.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mercedes-Benz faces recalls of Euro 6 cars over defeat devices news
  2. Porsche teases new Panamera New Models
  3. How Tesla is reinventing carmaking with a quiet breakthrough news
  4. As prices fall, two-thirds of global car sales could be EVs by 2030 news
  5. Ford to launch Puma in South Africa — here are the details and prices New Models

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV