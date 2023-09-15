“Last week we lost 10 people in our area. All the filling stations in our area have been bombed. It's clear we are not only dealing with normal criminals, but it seems there are people who intentionally want to cause destabilisation in our area.
“Even businesspeople are attacked. One was shot last week, two family members and even a child was shot. On Wednesday again, two people were shot in extension 13, it's every day.”
Nkala said their demands to the police were for the permanent deployment of the tactical response team, whose presence normally resulted in a decline in crime.
For the mayor, Nkala said their request was for the formalisation of informal settlements as their existence contributed to the high crime levels.
Another community leader, Kutlwano Moalosi, added the community was angry and fed-up with the unabating crime. “Every night we hear gunshots in every extension,” he said.
The demand was for permanent deployment of specialised police units, he said.
Moalosi denied claims that the march would result in the closure of businesses in the area, saying everything was “running smoothly”.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the station commander would receive the memorandum.
‘Fed-up’ Diepsloot residents march to police station as crime flares up again
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Angry Diepsloot residents are again taking to the streets to protest against high crime levels.
Residents will march from the local mall to the police station, where they hope to hand over a memorandum to Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.
This is the second time this year residents have embarked on a march, having done so in June over similar issues. Roads were barricaded and tyres were burnt during the previous protests over poor police visibility, high crime levels, the influx of illegal immigrants and service delivery issues.
Leaders of Friday's march vowed the opposite would be the case as businesses and taxis would continue operating during the peaceful march.
“The march is about the crime taking place in our area,” said community leader and resident Lefa Nkala. “That is why we have requested the provincial commissioner to come and take our memorandum — and the mayor of Johannesburg will be here because we want to raise issues with him as well.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
“Last week we lost 10 people in our area. All the filling stations in our area have been bombed. It's clear we are not only dealing with normal criminals, but it seems there are people who intentionally want to cause destabilisation in our area.
“Even businesspeople are attacked. One was shot last week, two family members and even a child was shot. On Wednesday again, two people were shot in extension 13, it's every day.”
Nkala said their demands to the police were for the permanent deployment of the tactical response team, whose presence normally resulted in a decline in crime.
For the mayor, Nkala said their request was for the formalisation of informal settlements as their existence contributed to the high crime levels.
Another community leader, Kutlwano Moalosi, added the community was angry and fed-up with the unabating crime. “Every night we hear gunshots in every extension,” he said.
The demand was for permanent deployment of specialised police units, he said.
Moalosi denied claims that the march would result in the closure of businesses in the area, saying everything was “running smoothly”.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the station commander would receive the memorandum.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Freshly bailed Diepsloot community leader says no-one can stop them protesting
IN PICS | Diepsloot residents continue with protests
Crime hotspot Diepsloot flares up again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos