BIKING
In its 100th year of biking, BMW unveils lighter and lustier R1300 GS
It's the latest in a boxer-engined dynasty that spawned the adventure bike genre
BMW Motorrad has lifted the covers off its new R1300 GS, the latest generation of the iconic twin-cylinder adventure bike.
In the 100th anniversary year of BMW’s motorcycle division, it is the latest model in a dynasty that began in 1980 with the GS 800 and spawned the adventure bike genre.
Successor to the R1250 GS launched in 2019, the newcomer had its global premiere on Thursday at the BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin, the company’s new home.
The big dual-purpose bike is one of German firm’s best sellers and its fame was boosted when actors Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman used R1150 GS and R1200 GS machines in their Long Way Round and Long Way Down adventure documentaries.
Along with an increase in engine size and power, the R1300 GS is significantly lighter, adopts state-of-the-art technology, and has undergone a radical restyle with the asymmetrical headlamps replaced by X-shaped matrix LEDs. With the optional Headlight Pro, the beam of the headlamp turns into bends according to the banking position.
While retaining a muscular appearance the new bike looks less industrial than its predecessor, with no trellis frame visible. A new steel main frame is stiffer than its predecessor’s and the new bike has shed 12kg.
The new aluminium fuel tank has a much flatter ramp than before, making for a flyline that makes the big bike look lighter and more dynamic.
For the rear frame, the previous tubular steel structure has been replaced with a die-cast aluminium construction. The new Evo Telelever front suspension has a flex element and the revised Evo Paralever rear suspension provides improved steering precision and ride stability.
The two-cylinder boxer engine is more compact thanks to a gearbox located under the engine and a new camshaft drive arrangement. From exactly 1,300cc it produces outputs of 107kW at 7,750rpm and torque of 149Nm at 6,500rpm, making it the most powerful BMW boxer engine to date.
The latest GS is more hi-tech than ever with a new electronic dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA), which goes a step further than the previous electronic suspension by combining dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of spring stiffness depending on the selected riding mode and riding conditions.
Whether riding solo, with a pillion or with bulky luggage, DSA ensures even better ride safety, performance and comfort, says BMW.
Also optionally available is a new adaptive height control offering 20mm more spring travel at the front and rear to cater for more hardcore off-road rides.
As standard, the new R1300 GS has ABS brakes, traction control, engine drag torque control, dynamic cruise control, a ride-off assistant and four selectable riding modes (Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro).
A smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and an additional 12V on-board power socket are standard, as are keyless ride and heated grips. The instrument cluster is a multifunctional 6.5-inch colour TFT display.
For added safety, a new Riding Assistant option bundles active cruise control with front collision warning and lane change warning.
The new BMW R1300 GS will go on sale in South Africa in the first quarter of 2024 at prices to be confirmed.