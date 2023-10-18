New Models

Stylish new Opel Corsa is headed for Mzansi

18 October 2023 - 09:45 By Motoring Reporter
The updated sixth-generation Opel Corsa will arrive in Mzansi during the middle half of next year.
Image: Supplied

Opel confirmed on Wednesday its facelifted Corsa range is en route to South Africa.

As with its Mokka, Crossland and Grandland siblings, the updated sixth-generation Corsa adopts the carmaker's dramatic “Vizor” front fascia design giving it considerably more attitude than the outgoing model. Flanked by a pair of adaptive Intelli-Lux LED Matrix headlights, this standout feature is complemented by a shark-fin roof antenna, fresh alloy wheel designs and black Corsa lettering spelt out across the breadth of the bootlid. 

An upgraded cabin is home to numerous standard driver assistance systems such as forward collision alert with emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and drowsiness alert. Opel's flank guard system is also included as is a high-resolution panorama rear view camera. For the first time, wireless smartphones compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected via the multimedia system and charged wirelessly. A digital cockpit is available as an option and, when installed, partners with the new infotainment system with colour touchscreens measuring up to 10-inches.

Expected to reach our shores in the middle of 2024, the new Corsa range will be available with the same 74kW/205Nm and 96kW/230Nm 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines used in the outgoing model. An all-electric model will be offered later.

