An upgraded cabin is home to numerous standard driver assistance systems such as forward collision alert with emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist and drowsiness alert. Opel's flank guard system is also included as is a high-resolution panorama rear view camera. For the first time, wireless smartphones compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can be connected via the multimedia system and charged wirelessly. A digital cockpit is available as an option and, when installed, partners with the new infotainment system with colour touchscreens measuring up to 10-inches.
Expected to reach our shores in the middle of 2024, the new Corsa range will be available with the same 74kW/205Nm and 96kW/230Nm 1.2l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines used in the outgoing model. An all-electric model will be offered later.
Stylish new Opel Corsa is headed for Mzansi
Image: Supplied
Opel confirmed on Wednesday its facelifted Corsa range is en route to South Africa.
As with its Mokka, Crossland and Grandland siblings, the updated sixth-generation Corsa adopts the carmaker's dramatic “Vizor” front fascia design giving it considerably more attitude than the outgoing model. Flanked by a pair of adaptive Intelli-Lux LED Matrix headlights, this standout feature is complemented by a shark-fin roof antenna, fresh alloy wheel designs and black Corsa lettering spelt out across the breadth of the bootlid.
