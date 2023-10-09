Mitsubishi on Monday unveiled its new Limited Edition Triton GLX.
Aimed at South African buyers seeking a stylish but robust workhorse, this double cab bakkie comes equipped with an array of exterior enhancements including a black nudge bar, black Keko sport bar and tonneau cover, double tube tow bar and tailgate lock.
Inside the cabin you will find creature comforts such as keyless entry, central locking, an immobiliser, electric windows, air-conditioning, USB and 12-volt accessory socket as well as a Sony touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
New Mitsubishi Limited Edition Triton GLX breaks cover
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Customers can also look forward to an extensive array of standard safety equipment including dual front airbags, ABS brakes with EBD as well as Isofix child seat anchors.
Based on the Triton GL model, the Limited Edition GLX is fitted with a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 100kW and 324Nm. This is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. For superior traction across slippery surfaces a locking differential is included as standard. Fuel economy comes in at 8.0l/100km on the combined cycle.
Image: Supplied
As with all Triton derivatives the Limited Edition GLX features a rigid ladder frame chassis with double wishbones with coil springs upfront and a leaf spring arrangement at the rear. A large cargo bed measuring 1,520mm long, 1,470mm wide and 475mm deep allows owners to carry a load of up to 1,000kg, while braked towing capacity comes in at 1,400kg.
The Mitsubishi Limited Edition Triton GLX double cab retails for R529,990. This includes a standard three-year/100,000km factory warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
