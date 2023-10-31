Volvo XC60 and XC90 T8 Twin Engine AWD owners can give their vehicles a little extra oomph with a new Polestar Engineered Optimisation performance package.
Specifically engineered for the Recharge plug-in hybrid models, Polestar-developed software provides a stronger mid-range, heightened throttle response, snappier gear shifts and better control during cornering, the latter thanks to the intelligent shift schedule. Owners can also look forward to improved balance when cornering and better traction when accelerating from a standstill courtesy bespoke all-wheel-drive calibration.
In addition to the performance enhancements, the package includes a subtle “Polestar Engineered” badge for the tailgate, while the drive-mode selection menu also gains a dedicated Polestar setting.
Polestar upgrade available for Volvo XC60, XC90 T8 derivatives
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The software package — which can be installed at any Volvo dealership in under 60 minutes and is easily combined with the vehicle’s scheduled servicing — leaves the original warranty and service intervals unaffected and does not alter fuel consumption or zero-emissions electric driving range (up to 81km in the XC60 and 77km in the XC90).
Volvo is offering the Polestar Engineered Optimisation performance package at discounted price of R12,650 (including VAT) until the end of the year.
