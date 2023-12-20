Volvo Car South Africa says the first shipment of electric EX30 cars is on its way to Mzansi.
Volvo EX30 heads to South Africa as one of cheapest EVs
The five-model line up will start at R775,900 while the flagship version has supercar acceleration
Volvo Car South Africa says the first shipment of electric EX30 cars is on its way to Mzansi.
Scheduled to reach local showrooms in the first quarter of 2024, the EX30 will be one of the most affordable electric vehicles (EVs) on the market, with a starting price of R775,900 for the five-model line-up. By September 2023, more than 150 pre-orders for the compact Swedish luxury SUV had been placed, said Volvo.
Volvo Car South Africa MD Greg Maruszewski said South Africa will be among the first countries to receive its initial allocation, which illustrates this versatile new model’s broader importance in the local market as well as robust early demand from consumers.
“Typically, South Africa is not in the first wave of a new model’s global launch. But that’s changed with the EX30 as our initial allocation is already inbound. This means we’ll see the first examples on local roads at the same time as they arrive in major markets in Europe, North America and Asia,” said Maruszewski, adding he expects the EX30 to be one of the best sellers in South Africa’s burgeoning EV segment next year.
Before its arrival in South Africa, the EX30 has been shortlisted as one of seven contenders for the 2024 European Car of the Year award, a title won by the XC40 in 2018. This after the electric XC40 Recharge triumphed in the New Energy Vehicle category at the 2023 Old Mutual Insure South African Car of the Year competition.
The flagship EX30 Twin Motor Performance model, priced at R995,900, has an output of 315kW and is the fastest-accelerating Volvo to date with its ability to streak the 0-100km/h sprint in a supercar-like 3.6 seconds. The extended-range version of the single motor powertrain is capable of covering up to 480km on a charge.
Local orders can be placed on the MyVolvo website.
