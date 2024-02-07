An upgraded suspension system with modified damping, plus an improved braking package should make this fourth-generation model better to drive than its predecessor.
Mini presents new petrol-powered Cooper models
Mini on Wednesday unveiled its new combustion engine Cooper three-door hatchback.
Though it bears a striking resemblance to its electric sibling launched in 2023, its basic underpinnings are carried over from the third-generation model it replaces.
Worry not, however, as it looks every bit as contemporary as its joule-powered stablemate, thanks to a fresh new face characterised by the brand’s latest octagonal grille design.
This is flanked by a set of sleek LED headlamp clusters, home to horizontal LED daytime running lights with three selectable signatures. The rear sports a pair of redesigned matrix tail light clusters.
Personalisation options abound, with customers able to choose between Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW trim packages.
Depending on which is picked, the Mini Cooper C and Cooper S are available with different paint finishes and interior trims. Exterior colours can be offset by one of four contrasting roof colours, with the Favoured Trim offering a unique multi-tone option featuring an eye-catching three-colour gradient. A range of aerodynamically optimised wheel designs are on offer in sizes from 16 to 18-inches.
Pop that short bonnet and you will be met by one of two petrol engines. The Cooper C gets a turbocharged 1.5l three-cylinder making 115kW and 230Nm of torque. Good enough for 0-100km/h in 7.7 seconds and a combined fuel consumption of 6.5l/100km. The sportier Cooper S is bolted to a 2.0l four-cylinder turbo mill pushing out 150kW and 300Nm. Bank on 0-100km/h in 6.6 seconds and a claimed combined fuel consumption of 6.7l/100km.
An upgraded suspension system with modified damping, plus an improved braking package should make this fourth-generation model better to drive than its predecessor.
Headlining features of the Cooper's minimalist cabin include a new steering wheel design, characteristic toggle bar and above it a gigantic circular OLED display offering full access to various vehicle and infotainment settings.
Crucial driving data such as speed and fuel consumption is displayed at the top of the screen, while the lower portion contains shortcuts for menu items such as navigation, media, telephony and climate control. It also offers access to Mini Experience Modes: an option which, when fitted, offers a new level of digital personalisation through dashboard graphics, ambient lightning and interior sounds.
Other features include a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging shelf, built-in satellite navigation and Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant with voice commands. Boot space measures 210l and can be increased to 800l by folding flat the 60:40 split rear seats.
TimesLIVE Motoring is waiting to hear from Mini about local availability and pricing.
