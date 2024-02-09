New Honda CR-V reaches Mzansi: pricing and specs

The list of active safety features is extensive and includes vehicle stability assist, agile handle assist, ABS brakes with EBD, hill start assist, hill descent control, trailer stability assist, brake hold, driver attention monitor and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
For fuss-free parking manoeuvres in tight urban spaces, Honda has paired a 360º view camera with front and rear proximity sensors.
Making journeys even safer is the inclusion of the latest Honda Sensing system: a suite of driver assistance technologies made up of adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, collision mitigation braking system, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation and a lane watch camera. This is fitted as standard equipment on both CR-V variants.
From launch the new CR-V is available with one engine: a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill making 140kW at 6,000rpm and 240Nm of torque between 1,700 and 4,500rpm.
Honda doesn't provide performance figures (apparently this isn't important in 2024), so all we can tell you about this unit is that it sips 7.4l/100km on the combined cycle.
Power is sent to the front wheels via a new continuously variable transmission (CVT), which Honda claims is significantly quieter and more refined than the one it replaces. It also offers simulated gear changes via the paddle shifters mounted on the steering wheel.
The new Honda CR-V is available in South Africa.
Going up against the likes of the Toyota RAV4, this sixth-generation model hits the ground running with aggressive styling, a turbocharged powertrain and more spacious interior brimming with tech and features.
Built on the Japanese carmaker's latest Enhanced Global Architecture (EGA) platform and borrowing design cues from the 11th generation Civic, the new CR-V is sleeker than its predecessor thanks to a more streamlined roofline, wider stance and longer bonnet.
Directly beneath the latter resides a large, upright radiator grille flanked by a pair of narrow LED headlamps. When viewed in profile you'll notice a strong horizontal beltline that begins at the trailing edge of the headlights and extends all the way to the rear of the vehicle, where you'll find a roof spoiler and distinctive vertical LED taillamp clusters.
While the CR-V Executive rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, the flagship Exclusive benefits from a larger set of 19-inch alloy wheels with a machined diamond finish. This range-topper also gets a more assertive front/rear bumper design, a sportier radiator grille mesh with gloss black accents, stainless-steel exhaust finishers and a panoramic sunroof.
Both models are available in a range of colours including Canyon River Blue Metallic (a hue exclusive to the CR-V range), Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Coffee Cherry Red Metallic and Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic.
With seating for seven as standard, the interior of the CR-V is awash with features such as Honda's new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with (wireless) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
First seen in the 2022 Civic, this system has been engineered to be as user-friendly as possible and features a physical volume knob alongside dedicated buttons for the the Home and Back functions. Fitted with a faster processor, it offers lag-free performance, and a simplified navigation structure with fewer embedded menus.
In the CR-V Executive this is partnered with a seven-inch TFT display in the instrument cluster: a digital tachometer and numerical speedometer occupy the left and centre, with a physical speedometer on the right.
The Exclusive ups the technological ante with a fully digital 10.2‑inch cluster, from which the driver can seamlessly scroll through music playlists, navigation directions and Honda Sensing functions all via the multifunction steering wheel. This flagship model further benefits from a new heads-up display, allowing one to see speed, driver assist and navigation information in a much clearer resolution.
Other highlights standard across the range include:
Built with families in mind, the new CR-V places a heavy emphasis on safety. Both models sport a total of eight airbags, ISOFIX anchors mounted in the second row seating and a front seatbelt pretensioning system.
Aside from its stiffer body (+15%) and updated underpinnings, the new CR-V boasts a fully retuned suspension system. While the front MacPherson struts have been recalibrated to offer a more comfortable ride over rough surfaces, the new heat-treated lower ball joints are said to deliver a "more refined driving experience".
The rear subframe for the multilink suspension has been stiffened with stronger mount points, and the rear spring rates of the mount support have been increased 15% for sportier handling and improved stability.
This newfound dynamism is matched by a revised dual-pinion electronic power steering system, which Honda claims to offer better feedback and improved straight-line stability.
Available at dealers, pricing for the all-new 2024 Honda CR-V range is as follows:
Pricing includes a five-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
