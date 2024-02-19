New Models

SVI Engineering avails discreet B6 armour package for VW Amarok

19 February 2024 - 09:39 By Motoring Staff
The discreet B6 armouring package is almost impossible to detect.
Image: Supplied

Bashewa-based armoured car specialists SVI Engineering on Monday unveiled a new discreet armouring package for the latest generation Volkswagen Amarok. 

Representing the highest grade of civilian vehicle armour available in Mzansi without a special permit and available on all Amarok derivatives, this concealed B6 package affords occupants 360º protection against common assault rifles such as the AK47, R5 and R1.

Highlights include special 38mm armoured glass curved to OEM specification, high-grade steel plates and full firewall/footwell protection. Critical under bonnet components such as the battery and ABS unit are also protected. The armouring package also includes a comprehensive suspension upgrade to help the vehicle cope with the additional weight. 

Special 38mm armoured glass is curved to OEM specification.
Image: Supplied

According to SVI Engineering the discreet B6 armouring package is priced from R825,681 (excluding VAT). Build time is pegged at three months and some cost options available include B6 roof armour, B6 floor armour and heavy-duty run-flat tyre rings. 

A more affordable B4 armouring package is also available. Priced from R545,121 (excluding VAT), it offers protection against commonly used handguns up to .44 Magnum in calibre.

Visit SVI Engineering for more information.

