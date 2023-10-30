New Models

SVI launches new B4 armour package for Toyota Land Cruiser 300

30 October 2023 - 10:19 By Motoring Staff
The new B4 package offers 360º protection against handguns up to .44 Magnum.
Image: Supplied

Tshwane-based armoured car specialists SVI Engineering is offering a level B4 armouring package for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 300. 

“Having taken delivery of one of the very first Land Cruiser 300s to enter the South African market in 2021, our development process has been nothing short of rigorous,” said SVI business development director Nicol Louw.

“While we’ve since armoured several units to Level B6, this is the first example of our further-improved Level B4 solution, here applied to the Japanese brand’s menacing GR-Sport derivative.”

Offering 360º protection from handguns up to a .44 Magnum, the discreet anti-hijack solution uses cutting-edge materials such as Kevlar and armoured-steel plates to keep occupants safe from all angles of attack.

All standard windows are replaced with imported 21mm ballistic glass, curved to original equipment specification and appearance.
Image: Supplied

Full protection for the vehicle’s sensor package, and for critical under-bonnet components, is included along with front-fender armour. The vehicle's standard windows are replaced with imported 21mm ballistic glass, curved to original equipment specification and appearance.

According to SVI the armouring kit weighs in at about 350kg and necessitates no upgrades to the SUV's suspension system. The standard door hinges are retained.

The new 360º B4 armouring package retails from R771,930 (excluding VAT) and takes about three months to install. Optional extras include B4 roof and floor armour, a PA system, heavy-duty run flat tyre rings and SVI’s recently launched luxury seat conversion package.

