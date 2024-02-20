New Models

Porsche unveils new Panamera E-Hybrid models

20 February 2024 - 10:44 By Motoring Reporter
The new Panamera E-Hybrid models offer improved performance and increased efficiency.
Image: Supplied

Porsche has added two new model derivatives to its third-generation Panamera line-up. 

Announced by the German carmaker on Tuesday, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid sports a new e-hybrid system marrying a larger 25.9kWh battery pack to a more potent electric motor making 140kW and 450Nm of torque. Paired to an updated 2.9l V6 biturbo petrol engine developing 224kW, Porsche claims a combined system output of 346kW and 650Nm of torque, figures good enough for 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and a VO2 Max of 280km/h.

On the other end of the spectrum, the vehicle's new 11kW on-board AC charger shortens charging time to 159 minutes, while maximum electric driving range increases to 96km. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle (WLTP) can drop as low as 1.0l/100km.

The car's handling can be further improved by ticking the box on the optional all-wheel steering.
Image: Supplied

The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid slots in below the flagship Turbo E-Hybrid and features a more piquant version of the 2.9l V6 biturbo engine used in the 4 E-Hybrid (260kW). Partnered with the same e-hybrid system and boasting a combined output of 400kW and 750Nm of torque, it delivers 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 290km/h. Maximum electric driving range drops to 92km while fuel consumption remains the same. 

In both models power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed PDK transmission.

Porsche says four optimised E-Hybrid-specific driving modes are fitted as standard: E-Power (pure electric), Hybrid Auto (adapts to current driving conditions), E-Hold (current state of battery charge is preserved) and E-Charge. The latter uses the combustion engine to charge the battery up to 80% out of town and above 55km/h. These model-specific modes are bolstered by Sport and Sport Plus modes designed to optimise performance.

Both new E-Hybrid models are available as sports saloons.
Image: Supplied

As with the rest of the third-generation Panamera range both new E-Hybrid models are fitted with adaptive two-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with two-valve dampers as standard. Porsche Active Ride active suspension is available as a cost option and features newly developed active shock absorbers (also with two-valve technology) each connected to an electrically operated hydraulic pump that generates a volume flow in the damper according to demand. Acting across all four wheels in real time, the upshot of this cutting-edge suspension technology is improved precision and almost zero body roll both on the lateral and longitudinal axes. 

While the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid differentiates itself with 19-inch alloy wheels, black brake calipers and matrix LED headlights, the 4S E-Hybrid gets 20-inch wheels in Panamera AeroDesign, silver exhaust tailpipes and red brake calipers. Brake calipers in Acid Green and Black are optionally available as are high-resolution HD matrix LED headlamps. ParkAssist and a cooled wireless charging tray (15W) are fitted as standard on both models. Rear-axle steering, Remote ParkAssist, Porsche InnoDrive (including active lane keeping), passenger display and air quality system are available as cost options. 

The new Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid models are expected to reach South Africa later in the year. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch. 

