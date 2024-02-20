As with the rest of the third-generation Panamera range both new E-Hybrid models are fitted with adaptive two-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with two-valve dampers as standard. Porsche Active Ride active suspension is available as a cost option and features newly developed active shock absorbers (also with two-valve technology) each connected to an electrically operated hydraulic pump that generates a volume flow in the damper according to demand. Acting across all four wheels in real time, the upshot of this cutting-edge suspension technology is improved precision and almost zero body roll both on the lateral and longitudinal axes.
While the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid differentiates itself with 19-inch alloy wheels, black brake calipers and matrix LED headlights, the 4S E-Hybrid gets 20-inch wheels in Panamera AeroDesign, silver exhaust tailpipes and red brake calipers. Brake calipers in Acid Green and Black are optionally available as are high-resolution HD matrix LED headlamps. ParkAssist and a cooled wireless charging tray (15W) are fitted as standard on both models. Rear-axle steering, Remote ParkAssist, Porsche InnoDrive (including active lane keeping), passenger display and air quality system are available as cost options.
The new Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid models are expected to reach South Africa later in the year. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.
Porsche unveils new Panamera E-Hybrid models
Image: Supplied
Porsche has added two new model derivatives to its third-generation Panamera line-up.
Announced by the German carmaker on Tuesday, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid sports a new e-hybrid system marrying a larger 25.9kWh battery pack to a more potent electric motor making 140kW and 450Nm of torque. Paired to an updated 2.9l V6 biturbo petrol engine developing 224kW, Porsche claims a combined system output of 346kW and 650Nm of torque, figures good enough for 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds and a VO2 Max of 280km/h.
On the other end of the spectrum, the vehicle's new 11kW on-board AC charger shortens charging time to 159 minutes, while maximum electric driving range increases to 96km. Fuel consumption across the combined cycle (WLTP) can drop as low as 1.0l/100km.
Image: Supplied
The Panamera 4S E-Hybrid slots in below the flagship Turbo E-Hybrid and features a more piquant version of the 2.9l V6 biturbo engine used in the 4 E-Hybrid (260kW). Partnered with the same e-hybrid system and boasting a combined output of 400kW and 750Nm of torque, it delivers 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 290km/h. Maximum electric driving range drops to 92km while fuel consumption remains the same.
In both models power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed PDK transmission.
Porsche says four optimised E-Hybrid-specific driving modes are fitted as standard: E-Power (pure electric), Hybrid Auto (adapts to current driving conditions), E-Hold (current state of battery charge is preserved) and E-Charge. The latter uses the combustion engine to charge the battery up to 80% out of town and above 55km/h. These model-specific modes are bolstered by Sport and Sport Plus modes designed to optimise performance.
Image: Supplied
As with the rest of the third-generation Panamera range both new E-Hybrid models are fitted with adaptive two-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with two-valve dampers as standard. Porsche Active Ride active suspension is available as a cost option and features newly developed active shock absorbers (also with two-valve technology) each connected to an electrically operated hydraulic pump that generates a volume flow in the damper according to demand. Acting across all four wheels in real time, the upshot of this cutting-edge suspension technology is improved precision and almost zero body roll both on the lateral and longitudinal axes.
While the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid differentiates itself with 19-inch alloy wheels, black brake calipers and matrix LED headlights, the 4S E-Hybrid gets 20-inch wheels in Panamera AeroDesign, silver exhaust tailpipes and red brake calipers. Brake calipers in Acid Green and Black are optionally available as are high-resolution HD matrix LED headlamps. ParkAssist and a cooled wireless charging tray (15W) are fitted as standard on both models. Rear-axle steering, Remote ParkAssist, Porsche InnoDrive (including active lane keeping), passenger display and air quality system are available as cost options.
The new Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and 4S E-Hybrid models are expected to reach South Africa later in the year. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
This limited-edition Mercedes G-Class is studded with diamonds
Facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLE range rides high on improved styling, tech and performance
New Aston Martin Vantage delivers more power, sharper chassis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos