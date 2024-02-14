New Models

This limited-edition Mercedes G-Class is studded with diamonds

15 February 2024 - 09:32
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The limited-edition G-Class is coloured a unique rosewood grey magno. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-Benz has created a special Stronger Than Diamonds Edition of its iconic G-Class off-roader to commemorate Valentine’s Day.

Limited to just 300 units, the exclusive variant of the G500 has 0.25-carat diamonds set into the four door locking pins, and exterior handles with embossed diamond logos. It is painted in a rosewood grey magno colour developed exclusively for the special edition.

The vehicle key has a unique design with a genuine silver badge on the reverse bearing the name of the special edition and the diamond insignia.

The interior equipment includes an all-leather package in black nappa leather with contrasting stitching in rose from the brand’s Manufaktur customisation division. The cabin floor is covered in Manufaktur deep-pile floor mats.

Other Valentine-inspired décor includes a grab handle on the passenger side and illuminated entry sills in stainless steel with a finely crafted Stronger Than Diamonds badge, and a black indoor car cover in an exclusive Stronger Than Diamonds design.

A 0.25-carat diamond is set into each door locking pin. Picture: SUPPLIED
Customers receive a certificate from the Responsible Jewellery Council assuring the diamonds originate from ethically, socially and ecologically responsible sources.

Mechanically the Mercedes G500 is unchanged, with power supplied by a 4.0l V8 petrol engine with outputs of 310kW and 610Nm. Owners wanting to risk scratching the rosewood paintwork have formidable off-road ability to call upon thanks to the vehicle’s towering 270mm ground clearance, four-wheel drive, and three diff locks.

The list price in Germany is €175,000 (R3.6m).

