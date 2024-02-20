No journey through France would be complete without venturing into its heart, Paris. Known globally as the pinnacle of romance, the city’s legendary landmarks and secret spots set the stage for a romantic escape.
The Eiffel Tower, Paris’ emblematic symbol, is an essential visit for lovers. Whether you’re gazing up from the ground or taking in the panoramic views from its summit, the tower stands as a global beacon of love. Another romantic treasure is The Wall of Love in the charming district of Montmartre.
With the words “I love you” written in more than 250 languages, the unique monument celebrates love’s universal language and offers a picturesque setting for couples.
To see Paris through a different lens, a boat cruise on the River Seine offers an enchanting perspective of the city. Finally, the Tuileries Garden offers a peaceful retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle.
Romantic French cities to explore with loved ones
Whether it is family or friends, we look at four must-see spots in France
Image: REUTERS
With its enchanting history, exquisite cuisine and awe-inspiring landscapes, France is the epitome of romance.
It is no surprise countless couples choose the captivating destination for engagements and romantic getaways, immersing themselves in the country’s allure. While Valentine’s Day is in our rear view mirror, Air France shares four exceptionally romantic French cities for lovers to explore that deserve coveted spots on every travel bucket list.
Offering direct flights from Johannesburg to Paris, with seamless connections to these charming locales, the airline guarantees a journey filled with romance and sophistication from the moment you step into the airport until you reach your dreamy destination.
PARIS
No journey through France would be complete without venturing into its heart, Paris. Known globally as the pinnacle of romance, the city’s legendary landmarks and secret spots set the stage for a romantic escape.
The Eiffel Tower, Paris’ emblematic symbol, is an essential visit for lovers. Whether you’re gazing up from the ground or taking in the panoramic views from its summit, the tower stands as a global beacon of love. Another romantic treasure is The Wall of Love in the charming district of Montmartre.
With the words “I love you” written in more than 250 languages, the unique monument celebrates love’s universal language and offers a picturesque setting for couples.
To see Paris through a different lens, a boat cruise on the River Seine offers an enchanting perspective of the city. Finally, the Tuileries Garden offers a peaceful retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle.
6 cities to add to your bucket list if you’re a foodie
CHAMPAGNE
Champagne, the iconic symbol of celebration and love, naturally ranks as an exceptionally romantic destination. Tourists can visit the vineyards that produce the legendary sparkling wine.
A tour and tasting at one of the many prestigious Champagne houses is a romantic experience and a perfect Valentine’s Day destination for couples.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE
In the heart of Provence, Aix-en-Provence stands out as a jewel among the region’s charming cities.
Aix is a haven of relaxation and beauty. The city invites couples to bask in the ambience of its pavement cafes and terraces, where time seems to slow down. The historical core of Aix, with its winding medieval streets and grandiose 16th- and 17th-century mansions, tells stories of a rich past.
It’s a city that inspired the likes of Paul Cézanne, who lived and painted there, leaving a legacy that includes his studio and the vistas of Montagne Sainte-Victoire. Aix-en-Provence also delights with its vibrant markets and stunning architecture, making it a perfect destination for lovers looking to add a little romance to their travels.
On travelling across Africa: solo, queer and black
ANNECY
Annecy, often hailed as the “Venice of the Alps”, is one of the most beautiful French destinations, making it perfect for couples looking for a romantic destination.
Only a four-hour journey from Paris via the TGV, Annecy is a hidden gem begging to be explored. The crystal-clear waters of Lake Annecy mirror the charm of the colourful houses and winding canals. The city is filled with ancient buildings housing intimate restaurants and luxurious inns.
Couples should visit the iconic Pont des Amours (Lover’s Bridge), where legend has it a shared kiss ensures eternal togetherness. Annecy is enchanting and romantic which is why it is the perfect destination for lovers to explore.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Should you dig through trash on holiday? Thrills and risks of dumpster diving
Touring Addis Ababa with star chef Marcus Samuelsson
It was a fine Cape Town dinner on the Queen Mary 2 — but she'll be back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos