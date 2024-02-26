Fiat reveals new line-up of Panda-inspired concept cars

Fiat on Sunday unveiled a new family of Panda-inspired concept cars, the first of which will be revealed in July followed by the launch of a new vehicle every year until 2027.
For maximum versatility, all variants will be based on Stellantis’ new global platform offering compatibility with combustion, hybrid and pure-electric powertrains.
The new breed of vehicles will feature an efficient use of space together with sustainable materials. It is a “less is more” approach focused on cutting back on polluting materials such as chrome, alloys, leather and foams used in traditional seats. Instead customers can look forward to interiors made from recycled plastics and bamboo fabrics.
To help keep costs down and streamline manufacturing, Fiat said it aims to reduce redundant parts and increase the use of shared parts across all variants by up to 80%.
“Fiat is a global brand with 1.3-million cars sold last year and solid leadership in many parts of the world,” said Fiat CEO Olivier Francois.
“We are in a global game and our next step will be to transition from local products to a global offer that can benefit customers everywhere in the world. We are excited to share this glimpse into our future, a very near future, actually, since the first car will be presented in four months during the brand’s 125th anniversary celebration. It be followed by one new model every year.”
First on the list is the City Car, which is essentially a modern day recreation of the carmaker’s Panda 4x4 from the 1980s. Sporting a footprint larger than that of the current third-generation Panda, this striking concept features an angular body design with chunky wheel arches and a pixelated LED front light bar incorporating the vehicle’s headlamps and a retro interpretation of Fiat’s classic four-slatted badge. The carmaker’s famed Lingotto factory in Turin is celebrated in the design language with the shape of its oval rooftop test track implemented in the design of the dashboard, display and seats.
Following suit is a lifestyle-friendly Pick-Up derivative said to offer the “functionality of an LCV and the comfort of a SUV in a size that is suitable to urban environments all over the world”. This will be complemented by a sporty Fastback model, family-focused SUV larger than the City Car and a Camper designed to “reconnect people to each other and nature”.
