India pull off nervy chase to clinch Test series against England

India accomplished a nervy chase to secure a five-wicket victory against England in the fourth Test on Monday and claim an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a modest 192 for victory, India cruised to 84 for no loss with openers Rohit Sharma (55) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) giving them a flying start.

The English spinners, led by Shoaib Bashir (3-79), then engineered a collapse that left India reeling at 120-5.

Shubman Gill (52) and Dhruv Jurel (39) combined in an unbroken stand of 72 for the sixth wicket to clinch India's victory on the penultimate day of the contest.