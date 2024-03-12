New Models

New Citroën C3 Max rolls into Mzansi

12 March 2024 - 14:42 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
C3 Max gains front fog lights, 15-inch alloy wheels and extra protective cladding on the doors.
C3 Max gains front fog lights, 15-inch alloy wheels and extra protective cladding on the doors.
Image: Supplied

Citroën announced on Tuesday that its new C3 Max is available in South Africa.

Compared to the C3 Feel launched in 2023, this new flagship model derivative comes equipped with additional exterior features including front fog lights, 15-inch alloy wheels, extra protective body-cladding on the bottom edges of the doors and a rear skid plate. 

The rear gains a skid plate in faux aluminium.
The rear gains a skid plate in faux aluminium.
Image: Supplied

As with the C3 Feel, the Max boasts a surprisingly spacious interior home to a vertical dashboard wearing either an anodised orange or grey finish (exterior colour dependent) incorporating a chevron-textured pattern. Other neat touches include contrast stitching on the seat bolsters, a generous 1l cubbyhole and front and rear door cards that can comfortably stash a 1l water bottle. The boot of the C3 features 315l of storage space, which can be expanded by flipping down the rear seats. 

Standard features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), three USB ports (one front, two rear), park distance control, manual air-conditioning, front and rear electric windows and a multifunction steering wheel. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster with six display modes is also included. Unfortunately the latter doesn't feature a tachometer, which is a bit of an oversight.  

On the safety front you can expect dual front airbags (driver and passenger), ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution, keyless entry and an immobiliser. 

Interior is the same as the C3 Feel.
Interior is the same as the C3 Feel.
Image: Supplied

Powering the C3 Max is the French carmaker's naturally aspirated 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine making 61kW and 115Nm of torque. This is delivered to the front wheels via a simple five-speed manual transmission. Fuel economy is decent, with Citroën claiming 5.6l/100km on the combined cycle, while CO2 emissions weigh in at 133g/km. When we tested the C3 Feel in 2023 we averaged a real world figure of 6.2l/100km over 109km. 

Available at dealers, the new Citroën C3 Max is priced at R249,900. This includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and a five-year/100,000km mechanical warranty.

MORE

Ford reveals pricing for local Territory range

Ford on Monday confirmed pricing for its new Territory line-up. As TimesLIVE Motoring reported earlier in the year, the mid-size SUV has arrived to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Isuzu D-Max X-Rider now on sale in Mzansi: this is how much it costs

Announced in November last year, the new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider double-cab range went on sale in South Africa this week.
Motoring
4 days ago

New Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD gets a grip on Mzansi

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max all-wheel-drive is available in South Africa.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ecclestone says Massa right to sue in English court Motorsport
  2. New Citroën C3 Max rolls into Mzansi New Models
  3. Porsche expects lower returns in year of major model launches news
  4. Cape Town gears up for Red Bull Shay' iMoto competition news
  5. Audi updates its A3 line-up New Models

Latest Videos

18 vehicle pile-up after truck accident
Humanitarian situation in Haiti capital worsens