New Models

New Isuzu D-Max X-Rider now on sale in Mzansi: this is how much it costs

08 March 2024 - 12:52 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new X-Rider line-up starts at R640,500.
The new X-Rider line-up starts at R640,500.
Image: Supplied

Announced in November last year, the new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider double-cab range went on sale in South Africa this week. 

Based on the mid-tier D-Max 1.9 Ddi LS, this attractive load-lugger stands out from the crowd courtesy of an exterior overhaul. Highlights up front include a gloss black radiator grille with contrasting red “Isuzu” lettering; a distinguishing feature flanked by a pair of night-slaying LED headlamps. Directly below them are equally dazzling LED fog lights.

Viewed in profile you will notice X-Rider badges on the leading edges of the front doors, fully functional dark grey roof rails and a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Isuzu has also applied stylish black accents to the door handles, B-pillars, side mirror covers, tailgate handle and sports bar mounted behind the passenger cab. 

Gloss black radiator grille sports contrasting red “Isuzu” lettering.
Gloss black radiator grille sports contrasting red “Isuzu” lettering.
Image: Supplied

The rear of this muscular double-cab is home to LED tail lights, a black “Isuzu” tailgate decal and tow bar with a 2.1-tonne rating. Four colours are available: Splash White, Mercury Silver, Red Spinel and Islay Gray.

The interior of the X-Rider distinguishes itself with subtle red accents throughout the cabin and leather seats with matching red stitching and embroidered red “X” logos on the headrests. You will also find a red trim divider between the cubbyhole and dashboard and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and red Isuzu badge. Finishing things off is a dark roof headliner and a set of X-Rider floor mats. 

Standard niceties come in the form of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a punchy six-speaker audio system, Wi-Fi capability and a rear USB port. There's also a reverse camera and rear park assist. 

Leather steering features red contrast stitching. A seven-inch infotainment screen syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Leather steering features red contrast stitching. A seven-inch infotainment screen syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Image: Supplied

Power is provided by Isuzu's frugal (as low as 5.58l/100km) 1.9l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 110kW and 350Nm of torque. On 4x2 models this is sent to the rear wheels via your choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the arguably more off-road capable 4x4 derivative is available exclusively with the latter. 

On the active and passive safety front, all new X-Rider models come standard with ABS brakes with EBD and brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control and trailer sway control. Also included are driver and front passenger airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.

Pricing for the new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider double-cab range:

D-Max 1.9 X-Rider manual: R640,500

D-Max 1.9 X-Rider automatic: R659,200

D-Max 1.9 X-Rider 4x4 automatic: R740,700

Pricing includes a five-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/unlimited km service plan.

MORE:

New Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max AWD gets a grip on Mzansi

The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max all-wheel-drive is available in South Africa.
Motoring
22 hours ago

New Audi Q2, A3 and Q3 special edition models arrive in Mzansi

Audi announced on Monday it is extending its Black Edition treatment to its popular Q2, A3 and Q3 ranges. The Q2 and A3 are also available with the ...
Motoring
4 days ago

This is what the new BMW 5 Series costs in South Africa

Almost a year after it was unveiled, the new BMW 5 Series has arrived in Mzansi.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. TechArt gives the Porsche 911 Turbo S a boost Motoring
  2. Audi to take 100% ownership of Sauber F1 team Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Powerful Mazda CX-60 Takumi promises less fuel thirst First Drives
  4. Bearman makes Ferrari F1 debut after Sainz struck by appendicitis Motorsport
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'