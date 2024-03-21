New Models

Volkswagen ID.Buzz gains new GTX performance variant

21 March 2024 - 13:11 By Motoring Reporter
The ID.Buzz GTX offers snappy performance and aggressive exterior styling.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen on Thursday unveiled a performance variant of its all-electric ID.Buzz van. 

Set to go on sale in Europe later in the year, the new ID.Buzz GTX is equipped with two electric motors. The one on the front axle is rated at 80kW while the one doing duty on the rear is rated at 210kW. Combined, Volkswagen claims a total output of 250kW.

While the standard wheelbase model is powered by a 79kWh battery, the long wheelbase version is juiced by a larger 86kWh unit. Regardless of which you choose, both will scamper from 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds and reach a limited top speed of 160km/h. 

The ID.Buzz GTX can be had in both standard and long wheelbase configurations.
Image: Supplied

“Refuelling” is an equally snappy affair with the 79kWh battery compatible with DC quick-charging stations at speeds of up to 185kW. This allows it to go from 10% to 80% charge in about 26 minutes. The 86kWh battery absorbs energy at speeds of up to 200kW, meaning it too can go from 10% to 80% charge when plugged into a suitable DC quick-charger. 

Thanks to its useful slug of extra power and Volkswagen's 4Motion all-wheel drive system (a real benefit across wet or loose surfaces), the Buzz GTX sports has a braked towing capacity of 1,800kg. The long wheelbase variant offers a little less at a claimed 1,600kg. 

This increased performance is mirrored in the van's more aggressive exterior styling, which includes a unique GTX front bumper with a black air intake grille in honeycomb design and new side air guide elements finished in gloss black. Volkswagen has also fitted new integrated daytime running lights and IQ.Light LED matrix headlights as standard. Other standout tweaks include gloss black mirror caps, 20-inch 'Solna' alloy wheels (21-inch wheels are optional) and the choice of a punchy new paint finish called 'Cherry Red'. 

The cabin of this flagship model is decked out with unique features such as a black headliner, 'GTX' multifunction steering wheel with red cross-stitching and electrically adjustable comfort front seats (with memory function) upholstered in black ArtVelours Eco microfleece with a new diamond pattern and contrasting seams and red piping.

There's also a bigger touchscreen infotainment screen (12.9 inches, up from 12 inches) running Volkswagen's latest software, a new illuminated touch bar for temperature and volume control, IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT integration and a clever exit-warning system that warns of motorised vehicles and bicycles approaching from the rear when a door is opened. A head-up display is available as an option.

Opt for the long wheelbase model and you can specify a panoramic sunroof with special multilayered smart glass that can go from clear to opaque with a touch of a button. 

