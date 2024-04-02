New Models

WATCH | Toyota teases new Taisor before April 3 reveal

02 April 2024 - 15:29 By Motoring Staff
Toyota India has dropped a YouTube teaser video giving us a glimpse of the new Taisor.

Based on the Suzuki Fronx, this sleek crossover compact SUV is to be revealed on May 3 and is rumoured to be coming to South Africa later in the year. 

While the shape of the Taisor is reminiscent of its Suzuki-badged sibling, the YouTube video shows a number of Toyota-specific design cues including reimagined LED headlights, a RAV4-inspired radiator grille with a sporty honeycomb pattern and revised front/rear bumpers. Though we can't see them in the clip, we expect the Taisor to have alloy wheels different to that of the Fronx. The rear three-quarter reveals a large roof spoiler and a slim horizontal LED light bar linking the two tail lamp clusters.

Under the bonnet, power is likely to be provided by Suzuki's tried and tested K15B 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 77kW and 138Nm of torque to the front wheels via a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

While the interior doesn't feature in the clip, we think it safe to assume the Taisor will adopt the same cabin design as the Fronx with top-tier derivatives featuring niceties such as a nine-inch infotainment system, 360º parking camera, a full colour information screen in the instrument cluster, automatic climate control and rear-seat ventilation. 

But enough with the speculation — let's see what Wednesday holds when the Toyota Taisor makes its official public debut in India. Watch this space for more information.

