BMW reveals details and disguised pics of new X3 to be built in Mzansi

The plug-in hybrid version will be built in South Africa while other versions will be imported

18 April 2024 - 09:18
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
BMW has revealed disguised pictures of the new X3 before the wraps come off soon.
Image: Supplied

BMW has released disguised pictures and details of the new X3 before its global debut in a few weeks.

The fourth-generation of the midsize premium SUV was snapped undergoing final testing at the BMW Group test centre in Miramas, southern France, where final tuning of chassis control and driver assistance systems took place.

The new X3 (code-named the G45) is an important model for South Africa as the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version will be assembled at BMW’s plant in Rosslyn near Pretoria in a R4.2bn investment which will see the vehicle built for sale in South Africa and export overseas.

The outgoing third-generation X3 has been built in Rosslyn since 2018, with more than 300,000 units rolling off the line. Only the PHEV model of the fourth-generation car will be built in South Africa; local buyers will be able to buy petrol and diesel X3 variants as imports.

The new deal secures the future of the Rosslyn factory, which turned 50 in 2023, and the livelihood of more than 20,000 workers employed at BMW SA’s facilities and its supply chain.

The X3's cabin is disguised, but it will come with the Curved Display common to all new BMW models.
Image: Supplied

The X3, competing against rivals such as the Audi Q3 and Mercedes GLC — is BMW’s best selling vehicle in South Africa.

BMW is waiting for the launch in a few weeks to release technical details of the new X3’s internal combustion and PHEV powertrains. Fully-electric versions and a high-performance X3 M are also expected during the car’s life cycle.

The car is built with intelligent lightweight construction and optimised aerodynamics, with a class-leading drag coefficient (Cd) of 0.27, says the Bavarian firm. The new X3 has a wider track than its predecessor and reduced lift at the rear axle with a more rigid body and chassis connection.

“Targeted improvements to the kinematics and elastokinematics of both axles, combined with a 19% increase in the caster of the front wheels, ensure noticeably improved directional stability,” said a BMW spokesperson.

“A more direct steering ratio enhances steering comfort while extensively modified anti-roll bars improve cornering dynamics without compromising ride comfort,” he added.

The plug-in hybrid X3 will be built in South Africa for local sale and export.
Image: Supplied

An adaptive chassis with electronically-controlled shock absorbers will be available as an option for the new BMW X3. The final tuning is part of the driving dynamics test at Miramas and offers two maps that can be selected.

The newcomer is equipped as standard with the latest version of BMW Lateral Dynamics Management which ensures precise control of steering torques, wheel slip limitation and yaw torque distribution adapted to the driving situation at all times.

The new X3 features the latest iDrive based on the BMW Operating System 9 including BMW iDrive controller and offers a significantly expanded selection of systems for automated driving and parking compared with the outgoing car. The Parking and Manoeuvre Assistant allows the driver to control the car from outside using a smartphone.

The X3's cabin is disguised in the pictures, but it will come with the Curved Display common to all new BMW models, which combines the infotainment screen with the driver’s digital instrument cluster.

The disguised pictures suggest the new X3 will borrow heavily from the look of its little brother, the X1, which went on local sale in 2023. Like the X1, it should have a larger grille and more aggressive styling.

