New Jeep Avenger 4xe breaks cover with go-anywhere all-wheel drive

Jeep on Wednesday revealed its new Avenger 4xe subcompact crossover SUV. Joining its front-wheel driven electric and petrol powered siblings unveiled in 2022, the 4xe offers increased traction across all surfaces thanks to its sophisticated all-wheel drive system.

Peel away this Jeep's sheet metal and you will discover its front axle is powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder engine making 100kW and 230Nm of torque. This powertrain is boosted by a 48V hybrid system: a 21kW electric motor sandwiched between it and the six-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The rear axle is also propelled by a 21kW electric motor that can, courtesy a 22.7:1 reducer, send 1,900Nm through to the wheels. This means the Avenger 4xe is capable of climbing 40% slopes on gravel and 20% slopes with no grip on the front axle.

Power loop technology ensures the rear motor always has power; the internal combustion engine acting as an electrical generator should the 48V hybrid battery ever be depleted.