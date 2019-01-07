New Golf GTI to wield up to 224kW

The new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf is expected later this year, and talk is that the GTI version arriving in 2020 will wield up to 224kW of power in its range-topping performance derivative. That’s exciting news for hot-hatch enthusiasts, as it’s a considerable hike over the 169kW of the current GTI and also outguns the all-wheel drive 213kW Golf R.

A report in Germany’s Auto Bild claims Golf’s hot hatch will as before be gunned along by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine, probably still a 2-litre. It’s not known whether the bump in power will result in the GTI channelling it through more manageable all-wheel drive, as does the current Golf R, or remain a front-wheel drive car.

The magazine also describes how the new GTI will look, saying it will wear a narrow grille with red decor and a large air intake. The rear will retain its dual exhaust tips with a modest roof spoiler, in an evolutionary design approach that shouldn’t offend the VW faithful.

Inside, the Golf 8 will reportedly get VW’s next-generation modular infotainment platform and possibly a fully digital cockpit. Special functions like a lap timer and lateral acceleration indicators could also form part of the GTI’s package, while the higher models are expected to get the latest semi-autonomous driving technology.

With new weight-saving materials the Golf 8, despite growing in size, is expected to be at least 50kg than the current car.

Information about the new Golf 8 is limited, but with VW previously confirming it will go into production in June it’s likely the car will make its first appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The bread-and-butter models should be launched in South Africa next year, with the high-performance GTI following later.