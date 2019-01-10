WATCH | Merc's part taxi, part delivery van

In people-mover mode, would-be passengers can book a trip via an app which not only shows where the user can board but directs them. Users then receive a two-digit vehicle number, the colour of the display and a self-chosen avatar. When the Vision URBANETIC approaches the meeting point, the number and the avatar are shown on the side display in the selected colour. More passenger authentication can be made via an app, fingerprint or facial recognition.

Once inside the pod, passengers are kept entertained by 360-degree halo displays installed in the ceiling for myriad journey information such as tourist hotspots or the day’s news.

In cargo carrier mode the Vision URBANETIC is imagined as a flexible last-mile delivery solution which customers can pick up their goods directly from at an individually agreed collection point and time. An optimised route planning and goods management system will make this as painless and effective as possible.