Fuel price set for further drops - AA

Good news for motorists is that further reductions in the fuel price are on the horizon at the end of January.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

"Although the international price of crude oil has ticked up since its low of 1 January, the overall price is still lower than December's average, and this reflects in the current data," the AA says.

"In addition, the Rand/US dollar exchange rate has strengthened from an average of R14.44 at the beginning of the year to around R14.20 now."

The AA says the current data showed a drop of around 12 cents a litre for petrol, 36 cents for diesel, and 33 cents for illuminating paraffin.

"We expect this figure may fluctuate in the second half of January," the Association comments.

"The Rand continues to firm slightly and it's not clear what level oil will stabilise around. Whether this will work in favour of fuel users or against them remains to be seen," the AA concludes.

A litre of 93 unleaded petrol currently costs R13.79 (inland) and R13.24 (coast), and 95 unleaded is priced at R14.01 (inland) and R13.42 (coast). The wholesale price of 50ppm diesel is R13.13 (inland) and R12.67 (coast) and 500ppm costs R13.16 (inland) and R12.64 (coast).

Fuel prices have reduced in the past two months from a peak of R17.08 (95 unleaded inland) in November.