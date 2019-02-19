New Corolla hatch spearheads big product onslaught from Toyota SA

The second State of the Motor Industry (SOMI) event hosted by Toyota South Africa Motors served as the perfect platform to provide a sneak preview of the carmaker’s 2019 product campaign.

At the sharp end of Toyota's vehicle onslaught is the all-new Corolla hatch, which replaces the Auris in SA next month as the brand's C-segment hatch.

The new-generation car has a more eye catching design and introduces a 1.2-litre turbo engine (as used in the C-HR crossover). Customers will have the option of a six-speed manual transmission or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with 10 pre programmed shift steps.

The Corolla Hatch is underpinned by Toyota’s TNGA platform – which promises to deliver an engaging drive along with improved ride comfort. Three derivatives will be on offer – XS Manual, XS CVT and the flagship XR CVT.

All models offer a generous specification level including LED headlamps and DRL’s, smart entry, sport seats, dual-zone climate control and Vehicle Stability Control (with hill-assist function).

Shortly following the Corolla hatch in local showrooms will be the new Rav4, which adopts a striking look inspired by the American ‘truck’ design language including a prominent trapezoidal honeycomb front grille and upswept LED headlamps.