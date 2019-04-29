96-year-old nana is 'a true believer in the power of dance'

96-year-old American Shirley Goodman is breaking the internet, thanks to her killer dance moves. Goodman, who is well-known among her more than 8,000 Instagram followers as "the dancing nana," uses the platform to showcase her moves.

Speaking to HuffPost, Goodman said she underwent two open-heart surgeries and now has a pacemaker and a stent. She said she wasn't ill for very long and the doctors attributed her fast recovery to her having been dancing all her life.

"I had two open heart surgeries, I have a pacemaker and a stent, but all the doctors told me that I had recuperated fast because I have been dancing all my life."

Her Instagram bio sums up her love for dancing pretty perfectly - "true believer in the power of dance, stay young, new friends." The dancing nana is a sensation among her followers, who show her nothing but love in the comments with each dance video she posts.

Her most recent one has been viewed more than 4,000 times since it was posted on Sunday.