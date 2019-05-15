Take a virtual walk through Gordon Murray’s car museum

Prof Gordon Murray CBE said: "It is such a thrill to share my passion for engineering purity, beautiful design, aerodynamic excellence and technological innovation. Creating an exhibition in a free-to-view format, accessible to all, in stunning virtual reality is exciting and a source of great pride.

"For the One Formula exhibition, we gathered almost every race and road car from my 50-year career to date and we were inundated with requests from fans across the world who wanted to visit. Being a short-term, private exhibition meant we couldn't share our passion with these enthusiasts, so doing so in virtual form is the next best thing!"

The launch of the free virtual exhibition coincides with the launch of Murray’s One Formula book, a two-volume, 900-page epic that charts in detail the ideas, personal perspectives, triumphs and records achieved over 50 years of automotive design and engineering.

Those who explore every corner of the detailed and fascinating online showcase will see information and exhibits covering the design, engineering, prototyping and development of vehicles by Gordon Murray Design Limited. By scrutinising the principles Murray has applied across his career, visitors can piece together the blueprint for a forthcoming supercar, which is currently under top-secret development.

Murray was born in Durban in 1946 and gained a mechanical engineering diploma from Natal Technical College. He designed, built and raced his own sports car, the IGM Ford, in the local National Class in 1967 and 1968.

In 1969 he moved to the UK and joined the Brabham Formula One team as technical director, going on to win two world championships (in 1981 and 1983) during his 17 years with the team.

In 1988 he joined McLaren Racing as technical director. Three consecutive championship wins (in 1988, 1989 and 1990) followed.

Murray moved away from Formula One in 1990 – after 50 Grand Prix wins – to concentrate on establishing a new company for the group, McLaren Cars Limited.

The company’s first project, the F1 road car, is still regarded as one of the world's best- engineered cars. A racing version won two world sports car championships and the Le Mans 24-hour race on its first attempt in 1995. McLaren Cars then completed several other successful projects, culminating in the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren programme.

Murray left McLaren in 2005 to set up his own company. In 2007 he started Gordon Murray Design Limited, of which he is the CEO and technical director.