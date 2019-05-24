Dieter Zetsche bids farewell to Mercedes-Benz

Daimler's chief executive Dieter Zetsche announced a sweeping cost review on Wednesday, his last day in office, as he bid farewell to shareholders following more than a decade at the helm of luxury car-maker Mercedes-Benz.

Zetsche, who hands over the top job to 49-year-old Swede Ola Källenius , is credited with having returned Mercedes-Benz to the position of top-selling luxury car brand in 2016.

However, the shift toward electric cars, a sputtering global economy and rising costs to keep combustion engines clean have hit car industry margins hard, forcing even profitable businesses like Daimler to renew cost-cutting efforts.

"Everything is under scrutiny: fixed and variable costs, material and personnel costs, investment projects, vertical integration and the product range," Zetsche told the company's annual general meeting in Berlin, where he was applauded by around 5,000 shareholders.

"Along with external factors, we are now also feeling the financial effects of the company's transformation," Zetsche said.