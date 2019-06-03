FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing

Fiat Chrysler is discussing a Renault special dividend and stronger job guarantees in a bid to persuade the French government to back its proposed merger between the car-makers, sources close to the discussions said.

The improved offer, if formalised and accepted, would also see the combined company's operations headquartered in France and the French state granted a seat on its board, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

FCA spokesperson Shawn Morgan declined to comment. The French government, Renault's biggest shareholder with a 15% stake, also declined to comment. A Renault spokesperson did not return calls and messages seeking comment.

Italian-American FCA is engaged in intensive discussions with Renault and the French government over the $35bn (roughly R510,235,250,000) merger proposal it pitched last Monday to create the world's third-biggest car-maker.