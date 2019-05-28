news

Renault to decide next week whether to proceed with FCA merger talks: sources

Board is likely to decide next week on whether to sign a non-binding agreement with FCA to proceed with its proposal to negotiate a full merger

28 May 2019 - 09:42 By Reuters
Renault will apparently decide next week whether or not to proceed with FCA merger talks.
Renault board members will meet informally for work sessions within days with a view to a decision early next week on whether to go ahead with Fiat Chrysler merger talks, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The board is likely to decide next week on whether to sign a non-binding agreement with FCA to proceed with its proposal to negotiate a full merger, the people said on Monday.

FCA pitched a finely balanced merger of equals to Renault on Monday to create the world's third-biggest automaker.

