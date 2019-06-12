Ford opens new research centre in Tel Aviv

US carmaker Ford Motor said on Wednesday it opened a research centre in Tel Aviv, becoming one of several global carmakers beefing up operations in Israel to take advantage of the country's vibrant technology sector.

The centre will support Ford's automotive and mobility businesses by identifying technologies and start-up companies in the fields of connectivity, sensors, automated-systems research, in-vehicle monitoring and cyber security, the company said.

Ford's announcement comes as technology and car companies seek access to Israeli expertise in automated driving, boosting investment in the country.