Electric dreams in danger as funding dwindles for China's Tesla challengers

Eager to curb smog and jump-start its own auto industry, China has said it wants so-called new energy vehicles (NEVs) - which also include hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell cars - to account for a fifth of auto sales by 2025 compared with 5% now.

Those ambitions have spawned a plethora of EV startups competing not just with each other, but also global automakers and Tesla, which plans to start production in China this year.

About 330 EV firms are registered for some sort of subsidy, government data shows, although the number of more well-established startups is much smaller, at around 50.

But amid criticism that some firms have become overly reliant on government funds, Beijing has reduced subsidies, raised the standards needed for vehicles to qualify and flagged they will end altogether after 2020.

That has led to sharp slowdown as vehicle prices rise. Sales of NEVs in May rose just 1.8% from a year earlier compared with 18.1% in April, and 62% growth for 2018.

Surviving in the current funding environment requires much cost discipline, said Daniel Kirchert, CEO at Nanjing-based EV maker Byton. "Given the current situation, it is not enough for any startup to come up with good products and be fast to market. At least it’s equally important to manage cost. Not only fixed costs but variable cost," he said.

Byton, which is backed by state-owned automaker FAW Group and battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL) is one of a few EV makers with a fundraising round in train, seeking $500m (roughly R7.26bn).

Others include Leap Motor, backed by state-owned Shanghai Electric Group Corp and Sequoia Capital China, which is seeking $372m (roughly R5.4bn) as well as CHJ Automotive, founded by serial entrepreneur Li Xiang, which wants to raise as much as $500m (roughly R7.26bn).

Those with successful funding under their belts this year include Baidu Inc-backed WM Motor Technology Co Ltd, which closed a $446m (roughly R6.48bn) round in March, according to PitchBook.

Some have obtained money outside private equity. E-Town Capital, a Beijing government investment firm, will invest 10bn yuan (roughly R20.33bn) in a joint venture with Nio, which could help Nio build its own plant.