Want to reduce your fuel bill? These are the cars to buy

Volkswagen Tiguan (resale value of 61.75%)

This family-focused sports utility vehicle (SUV) is a real quality act, which boasts a spacious interior and faultless build quality. “This is a brilliant car for soccer moms,” Jacobson notes. He says the pick of the range is the Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Comfortline, which costs from R505,800. It has a claimed efficiency of 5.2 litres per 100 km.

Ford Fiesta (resale value of 60.08%)

According to Jacobson, this is a vehicle that always attracts attention with its stylish looks. “The Fiesta is definitely one of the best vehicles produced by Ford. It looks great inside and out, the ride is refined and it’s brilliant to drive as well,” he notes. According to Jacobson, the pick of the range is the Fiesta 1.5 TDCi Trend, which costs from R305,100 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of just 3.3 litres per 100 km.

Toyota Corolla (resale value of 59.13%)

As Jacobson points out, everything keeps going right for the Corolla. “And, when someone wisely buys one of these well-built vehicles, chances are excellent that everything will keep going right for the buyer too,” he adds. This is a car that is amongst the most reliable on the market, and it is supported by a massive and well-trained dealer network. According to Jacobson, the pick of the model range is the Corolla 1.4D Esteem, which costs from R315,100 and has a claimed fuel consumption figure of just 4.5 litres per 100 km.

Suzuki Swift (resale value of 58.98%)

Jacobson is a big fan of the exterior styling of the Swift. “I just love its looks!” he says. But it’s more than just a good-looking car. “It is spacious, well-equipped and it’s fun to drive too,” he notes. According to Jacobson, pricing starts at R160,900.

“It doesn’t matter which model you drive; they’re all powered by the same 1.2-litre engine, which has a claimed fuel consumption figure of just 4.9 litres per 100 km irrespective of whether you opt for a manual or automatic transmission,” he reveals.