news

UK car production up for the first time in 15 months

26 September 2019 - 09:48 By Reuters
A truck carrying cars assembled at Honda Motor Co.'s plant in Swindon, Britain.
A truck carrying cars assembled at Honda Motor Co.'s plant in Swindon, Britain.
Image: Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

British car production increased by an annual 3.3% in August, the first rise in 15 months, helped by several factories having moved their summertime shutdowns to April in preparation for the original Brexit date, an industry body said on Thursday.

BMW, Peugeot, Honda and Jaguar Land Rover all closed factories ranging from a few days to four weeks in April over concerns that Britain's scheduled departure from the European Union in March could lead to disruption, including delays to the arrival of parts.

The move led to a 44.5% decline in output in April, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) and ended up being in vain as Brexit was eventually pushed back to the end of October.

August saw a small bounce back with output rising 3.3% to 92,158 cars, helped by a 15.2% increase in domestic demand, data showed.

"Today's figures mask the underlying downward trend and strengthening global headwinds facing the sector, including international trade tensions, massive technological upheaval and, in the UK, political and economic uncertainty," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes.

"We now need parliament and government to redouble efforts to get a deal that maintains free and frictionless trade." 

READ MORE

FIRST DRIVE | Volkswagen T-Cross arrives to an expectant SA market

The new compact crossover SUV is smart looking and nimble to drive
Motoring
3 hours ago

HYPERCARS | Mercedes, Aston Martin and Lotus roll out the big guns

In an age of reducing carbon footprints, the exotic sports car world is still thriving
Motoring
3 hours ago

Ford close to finalising joint-venture deal with Mahindra in India

Ford Motor Co and Mahindra & Mahindra are likely to sign a deal next week to form a joint venture in India, two sources told Reuters, in a move that ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Six SA specials worth celebrating this Heritage Day Features
  2. These are the five least hijacked cars in South Africa news
  3. How to parallel park like an absolute pro Features
  4. Billions of euros, millions of jobs: Europe's carmakers warn on no-deal Brexit news
  5. Hydrogen hurdles: a deadly blast hampers South Korea's fuel cell car bet news

Latest Videos

'Drunk' Ekurhuleni metro police department officer caught on camera
First glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing in Cape Town
X