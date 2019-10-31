Mercedes X-Class: will it stay or will it go?

Rumours have again surfaced that the slow-selling Mercedes-Benz X-Class, which has been in production for less than two years, may be axed early.

Nissan builds the executive double-cab bakkie alongside the Navara (and Renault Alaskan) under an agreement between Daimler and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. The X-Class is built in Spain at Nissan’s factory.

In July, Automotive News Europe quoted sources at Daimler as saying that the bakkie will be dropped as the company seeks to reduce costs, though they did not say when.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz chairman Ola Källenius said the company wouldn’t renew its co-operation with joint venture partner Nissan.

The latest rumours of the possible early demise of the X-Class surfaced after Francois Bailley, global head of Nissan pick-up programmes, refused to say whether or not the partnership with Mercedes-Benz would continue.

He told international media at the Tokyo motor show that “we are doing our best to help them and that’s about it"

However, in a statement to Australian website caradvice.com, Mercedes-Benz said the X-Class remains a part of the company’s product portfolio.

“Although we know that the ute plays a very important role in some key markets like Australia, it is a niche product for our overall worldwide product portfolio,” the statement said

It continued: “So we continuously review and analyse which further role the X-Class will play in our product portfolio. We kindly ask you for your understanding that we do not provide any further comments.”