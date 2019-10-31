Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has admitted that he was naïve about the significance of installing Siya Kolisi as South Africa first black rugby captain.

On Thursday Erasmus spoke after announcing his team‚ which Kolisi will lead in his 50th Test‚ to play England in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama.

The coach conceded the moment was far bigger than he thought when he made Kolisi captain for the three-Test series against England last year.

“With the initial appointment of Siya the plan was never to get the country behind us‚ or have another plan with Siya‚” Erasmus owned up.

“One day you might hear from the players how Siya was appointed captain.

"Siya was actually the best performing Super Rugby captain. That is why he became the captain of the Springboks.”

Erasmus said the captaincy was sprung on Kolisi.

“I didn’t have a lot of conversations with him for that first Test when he became captain. We didn’t sit down for five months and strategised and made a plan.