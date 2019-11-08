Gremlin sees Bloodhound LSR abort 550mph run

The Bloodhound LSR on Friday was forced to abort its 550mph (885km/h) target run at Hakskeen Pan, Northern Cape, after pilot Andy Green received a warning about a high temperature in the engine bay. This follows a successful test on Wednesday when Green managed to clock 501mph (806km/h) down the specially prepared 20km desert track.

“The team are now stripping off the tail fin and upper chassis to investigate the issue,” said Bloodhound LSR communications manager, Jules Tipler. “We’re aiming to run again in a few days.”

At the moment the Bloodhound SSC project has its sights set on breaking the current world land speed record of 763.035mph (1,227.9km/h) set in 1997 by ThrustSSC. Once this has been accomplished and all the relevant data analysed then the team will embark on its second objective: to safely reach 1,000mph (1609,34km/h).