news

Hyundai unveils plan to invest R757bn over six years

04 December 2019 - 09:08 By Reuters
About one-third of the expenditure will go towards electric and autonomous vehicles.
About one-third of the expenditure will go towards electric and autonomous vehicles.
Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hyundai plans to invest about 61.1 trillion won (about R757bn) between 2020 and 2025, with about one-third of the expenditure focused on electric and autonomous vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

The South Korean carmaker unveiled a “Strategy 2025" road map that envisaged annual average spending of 10 trillion won (about R122bn), higher than previous years, and up from a 2018 figure of 6.1 trillion won (about R74bn).

Hyundai will devote about 20 trillion won (about R245bn) of the total investment, spread across six years, to future technologies, it added.

It also set an ambitious deadline of 2025 to place itself among the world's top three makers of battery and fuel-cell vehicles, with annual sales of 670,000 electric vehicles, including 560,000 battery-based cars.

Hyundai shares were up 2% after the announcement, which included a plan to buy back 259.6 billion won (about R3tn) worth of common shares.

MORE

Hyundai gets nod to build South Korea's tallest skyscraper

The Seoul city government said on Tuesday that it has approved the long-delayed construction of Hyundai Motor Group's new headquarters in the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the new 2019 Hyundai Atos

Join Ignition TV presenter Marius Roberts for a drive in the new Hyundai Atos
Motoring
1 week ago

Sizzling performer: 202kW Hyundai i30 N is confirmed for South Africa

The Korean high-performance car will arrive in January to light up the local hot-hatch wars
Motoring
1 month ago

Most read

  1. How to handle driving during a heatwave Features
  2. Hamilton reflects on F1 toll as Bottas announces marital split Motorsport
  3. Lewis Hamilton not ruling out a Ferrari switch Motorsport
  4. Hamilton ends the F1 season with victory in Abu Dhabi Motorsport
  5. Ferrari fined €50,000 for fuel irregularity Motorsport

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X