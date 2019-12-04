An artist's 'Rubbish Renaissance'

The Social Impact Arts Prize, as a newly established arts initiative aimed at making the world a better place, asks the creative community to apply their talents and skills to engage with social challenges - and in this case - challenges specific to the communities living in and around the Karoo town of Graaff-Reinet.

Facing challenges in areas like education, healthcare, water scarcity, pollution and climate change themselves, creatives have been invited by the Social Impact Arts Prize team to explore how they can best imagine a positive change in this town. Artists are often seen as the first line of response in times of emergency and, free from many of society’s constraints, are able to communicate in a liberated way.

The New York City-based artist Vik Muniz exemplifies this role. His work acknowledges the power of art and of a participating community to amplify the impact of positive change.

In 2009, Muniz considered community as a starting point for a significant environmental project called “Waste Land”. He focused on a group of 5,000 catadores in his native Rio, a community who sorts the rubbish of the city’s 6m-strong population. They work on one of the largest landfills in Latin America - a vast open-air dump surrounded by toxic waste - reclaiming a vast proportion of the rubbish generated.

Muniz chose the catadores as his physical models for a body of artworks. They posed in a makeshift studio at the dump for photographs based on classical paintings, and then Muniz faithfully recreated each image using carefully selected trash taken from the dump. These immaculate large-scale portraits - the end results uncannily similar to the original photograph - reveal their rubbish origins only on closer examination.