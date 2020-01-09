Fugitive Carlos Ghosn says he was treated brutally after arrest

Carlos Ghosn, speaking publicly for the first time since his dramatic escape from Japanese justice, said on Wednesday he had been treated “brutally” by Tokyo prosecutors and was the victim of an inside job to oust him from the helm of automaker Nissan.

The one-time titan of the car industry said in a two-hour news conference in Beirut on Wednesday that he had no choice but to flee. The alternative was to spend the rest of his life languishing in Japan without a fair trial.

Ghosn, 65, fled Japan last month as he was awaiting trial on charges of underreporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

“I felt like the hostage of a country I served for 17 years,” he told reporters.

In a combative performance, he gave a point-by-point rebuttal of the charges, which he said he had been prevented from doing before, and compared the surprise of his arrest with Japan's pre-emptive strike on Pearl Harbor during World War 2.

Ghosn said he had escaped to his childhood home of Lebanon to clear his name and declined to say how he fled, noting there were conflicting stories about his astonishing escape.