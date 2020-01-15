news

Poland's consumer watchdog latest to fine Volkswagen for emissions cheat

Knives are still out in Dieselgate, despite record number of clean electric cars launched by the company

15 January 2020 - 12:07 By Reuters
Dr Herbert Diess, chairperson of the Board of Management of Volkswagen, with the new, all-electric VW ID.3.
Dr Herbert Diess, chairperson of the Board of Management of Volkswagen, with the new, all-electric VW ID.3.
Image: Supplied

Poland's consumer watchdog, UOKiK, said on Wednesday it was fining Volkswagen more than 120 million zlotys (about R455m) for misleading customers about the emissions of its vehicles.

The fine, the biggest given by the regulator, is the latest chapter in a global emissions cheating scandal that has cost Volkswagen about €30bn (about R481bn) in fines, vehicle refits and legal costs, and also triggered a global backlash against diesel vehicles.

“False information in advertising materials caused misinformation — they referred to Volkswagen's pro-ecological attitude, when in fact the cars were not environmentally friendly,” UOKiK president Marek Niechcial said in a statement.

In 2015, Volkswagen admitted to cheating US emissions tests on diesel engines.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday

MORE

Volkswagen settles Australia emissions cheating scandal

Volkswagen has agreed to pay up to Aus$127 million (roughly R1,2bn) to settle multiple class action suits brought by Australian motorists over a ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Volkswagen says it's responsible for 2% of global CO2 emissions

German giant claims 'it's almost one percent for cars and one percent for trucks.'
Motoring
9 months ago

Nearly 50% of transport pollution deaths linked to diesel

Some 385,000 people worldwide died prematurely in 2015 from air pollution caused by vehicle exhaust emissions, a US study found Wednesday, which ...
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Portuguese biker Paulo Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally Motorsport
  2. Revealed: Which vehicles achieved the best resale in 2019 news
  3. WATCH | A Tesla that talks to (and farts at) pedestrians news
  4. Mustang Steve McQueen drove in 'Bullitt' auctioned for R53m news
  5. All the new cars headed for SA New Models

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X