Poland's consumer watchdog latest to fine Volkswagen for emissions cheat

Poland's consumer watchdog, UOKiK, said on Wednesday it was fining Volkswagen more than 120 million zlotys (about R455m) for misleading customers about the emissions of its vehicles.

The fine, the biggest given by the regulator, is the latest chapter in a global emissions cheating scandal that has cost Volkswagen about €30bn (about R481bn) in fines, vehicle refits and legal costs, and also triggered a global backlash against diesel vehicles.

“False information in advertising materials caused misinformation — they referred to Volkswagen's pro-ecological attitude, when in fact the cars were not environmentally friendly,” UOKiK president Marek Niechcial said in a statement.

In 2015, Volkswagen admitted to cheating US emissions tests on diesel engines.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday