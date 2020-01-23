news

Uber will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Friday in Washington

23 January 2020 - 20:09 By David Shepardson
It is operating self-driving cars in autonomous mode in Pittsburgh with safety drivers behind the wheel.
Image: TOBY MELVILLE / REUTERS

Uber Technologies Inc said Thursday the company will begin data collection for self-driving vehicles on Washington roads Friday with manual drivers behind the wheel, the first step toward potential future deployment.

Uber will collect road data to support the development of Uber’s self-driving as it is doing in Dallas, San Francisco and Toronto. Eric Meyhofer, Uber ATG CEO, said this was the "first step towards bringing self-driving technology to life in our nation’s capital."

Reuters

